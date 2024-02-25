VALLETTA 0

MARSAXLOKK 2

Messias 9, Portelli 22

VALLETTA

A. Guarnone, J. Bolanos, O. Barrientos, S. Dimech (61 J. Azzopardi), G. Vieira (61 A. Ferraris), D. Paiber, M. Jezdimirovic (46 A. Silas), V. Filho, N. Micallef, Jhonnattann (79 D. Garba), D. Cardoso.

MARSAXLOKK

M. Drobnajk, Weder, N. Portelli, Y. Messias (86 S. Boakye) , D. Bonniċi, J. Walker, N. Raden, R. Scicluna, J. Junior (78 J. Ghio), A. Obonogwu (70 S. Akinbule), N. Muscat (86 D. Pires).

Referee: Fyodor Zammit.

Yellow cards: Muscat, Paiber, Walker, Filho.

Marsaxlokk delivered a devastating blow to Valletta’s survival hopes when the southerners secure a comfortable 2-0 win that boosted their aspirations to earn a European berth this season.

Goals from Yuri Messias and Nevin Portelli handed the points to Marsaxlokk who regained fourth spot in the standings. On the other, hand, Valletta suffered their third defeat in a row to slip to third from bottom on 18 points.

Fighting for their Premier League survival, Valletta made a combative start to the match. But the Lilywhites’ positive forward play was soon dampened by their frailties.

Portelli delivered a deep cross for a completely unmarked Messias to head past Alessandro Guarnone.

Marsaxlokk responded to Valletta’s obvious panic by pouring forward and doubling their lead after 22 minutes when Portelli fired the ball in from just outside the box.

