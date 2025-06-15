In celebration of World Environment Day, a group of students from Marsaxlokk Primary School visited the Delimara Power Station as part of a special educational initiative organised in collaboration with the Marsaxlokk local council, Marsaxlokk Primary School and ElectroGas Malta Ltd.

The visit offered students a rare behind-the-scenes look at one of Malta’s key energy facilities, with a focus on the station’s commitment to cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions. This opportunity aimed to enhance students’ understanding of environmental responsibility and sustainable development in a real-world context.

Speaking about the initiative, ElectroGas Malta CEO Jorge Perez, said: “Welcoming the students of Marsaxlokk Primary School to our facility on World Environment Day is a privilege. The transition from heavy fuel oil to liquefied natural gas (LNG) has had a significant positive impact on Malta’s air quality and carbon emissions. At ElectroGas, we believe that showing young people how these changes make a real difference is crucial. Education is the foundation for a sustainable future and we are proud to contribute to that journey.”

The mayor of Marsaxlokk, Steven Grech, added that this initiative was a wonderful example of community collaboration and thanked ElectroGas for donating books to the Marsaxlokk library. “This is a great initiative which the council fully supports and encourages other entities to follow into their example,” he said.

ElectroGas Malta CEO Jorge Perez presenting a set of books to Elaine Baldacchino, head of Marsaxlokk Primary School.

Elaine Baldacchino, head of Marsaxlokk Primary School, expressed her gratitude for the experience and thanked ElectroGas for their generous donation and for investing in the education of future generations.

The set of books.

“This visit was an incredible opportunity for the students to learn first-hand about sustainable energy and the importance of protecting our environment. Experiences like these are vital in shaping informed, responsible citizens,” she said, while adding that she looked forward to future collaborations.

To further support environmental education in the local community, ElectroGas Malta donated a selection of books related to the environment to the Marsaxlokk local council, which will be made available at the Marsaxlokk library. Additionally, ceiling fans have been donated for installation in the school’s main hall, improving comfort for students and staff during the warmer months.