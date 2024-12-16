Marsovin CEO Jeremy Cassar recently presented a donation to Michael Grech, president of the Maltese Association Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

Marsovin’s donation is a contribution towards the charitable endeavours of the Order. The company donates a sum of money from production of each vintage of Grand Maître, a commitment that it has maintained towards the Order since the first vintage in 1998.

Grand Maître is a collectable boutique wine produced by appointment to the MASMOM. Every year, the label of this wine is dedicated to a different grand master in chronological order of succession, the first one being Fra Philippe Villiers de L’Isle Adam for the 1998 vintage.

The Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc grapes used to produce Grand Maître come from a privately owned single estate, Għajn Riħana, which is in the same area where the last battle of the Great Siege between the Knights of the Order of St John was fought against the Turks in 1565.

This wine combines the intense fruit character of the Cabernet Franc with the structure of the Cabernet Sauvignon. It has an elegant mouth-feel, rich graceful tannins and a long, lingering finish.