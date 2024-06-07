Marsovin is hosting this year’s edition of ‘Antonin Under the Stars’ at its Ramla Valley Estate in Gozo on August 9 and 10.

Named after Marsovin’s flagship white wine Antonin Blanc, made from grapes grown on the same estate, the event will celebrate the grape harvest for vintage 2024 and offer patrons a chance to experience the idyllic setting of the vineyard under a starlit sky.

For both nights, guided vineyard tours will be held by Marsovin’s wine specialists between 7 and 8pm, half an hour before the event’s official opening time. Ta’ Frenċ will be providing delectable catering throughout the evening, while the Nadine Axisa Trio featuring musicians Harry Eddleston and Karl Galea, will be providing musical entertainment.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste premium wines made from grapes grown on the estate, including Antonin Blanc and Blanc de Cheval, as well as an additional selection of wines produced by Marsovin.

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase at €65 per person. The price includes entrance, an optional vineyard tour between 7 and 8pm, a wine glass to take home, food catered by Ta’ Frenċ, jazz music by the Nadine Axisa Trio and Marsovin premium wine all throughout the evening.

Tickets can be purchased here.