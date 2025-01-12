Marsovin launched its first vintage of Domina 2020 at the Michelin-starred restaurant de Mondion at the Xara Palace, Mdina, last month.

The limited-edition wine is made from a blend of hand-picked Malbec grapes grown on the Wardija Valley estate, a small parcel of land in Marsovin’s smallest privately owned vineyard.

The event consisted of a six-course tasting menu, carefully created by the Xara team, paired with six premium Marsovin wines which included Marsovin’s Antonin Noir Riżerva and Grand Maître, the prized and highly sought-after flagship wine.

Jeremy Cassar, CEO of Marsovin, expressed his pride in Domina. He said: “Our passion for producing wines of exceptional character has always been Marsovin’s culture. Domina is an extension of this tradition.”

The story of the wine began in 2013 when the first Malbec vines were planted in the explorative vineyard in Wardija which Marsovin has used for over 50 years to study the adaptability of grape varieties unknown to Maltese soil. It is only as a consequence of the success of this trial that Marsovin decided to plant Malbec in four of its other estates around Malta.

Inky and deep in colour, the 2020 vintage evokes classical Malbec, with a local identity. Rich, ripe aromas of blackberry, blueberry and cherry complement the vanilla and chocolate flavours from subsequent oak ageing. Full-bodied, complex and powerful, this is a wine that is made to age.

Domina is dedicated to Giovanna Natalizia Cassar, the leading lady of the Cassar family and grandmother to the fourth generation of the Cassar family.

Only 794 bottles of three vintages − 2018, 2019, 2020 − have been produced and are available at the Marsovin cellars, leading restaurants and wine shops.