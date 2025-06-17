Updated 5.12pm

Malta Chamber CEO and former PN MP Marthese Portelli said she is not interested in becoming the next Nationalist Party leader.

In brief comments to Times of Malta on Tuesday, Portelli said she has no intention of contesting the PN’s top job after Bernard Grech resigned last week.

Portelli was a Nationalist MP between 2013 and 2020 and also served as president of the PN executive committee.

She resigned in February 2020 and subsequently served as director general of the Malta Developers Association before becoming CEO of the Malta Chamber in April 2021.

She had been touted as a possible candidate, especially after European Parliament president Roberta Metsola announced she would not return to Malta to lead the Nationalist Party.

Portelli’s name was among those floated around by PN insiders, with one source telling Times of Malta she was seen as a “palpable” figure within the PN who could guide the party through its financial woes.

RELATED STORIES Watch: 'I wish the situation were different': PN MPs react to Metsola decision

Since Tuesday, several others have ruled out a possible candidacy.

Besides Metsola, PAC chairman and home affairs shadow minister Darren Carabott, and Beppe Fenech Adami – shadow minister for foreign affairs – have also ruled themselves out of the race.

Former PN leader Adrian Delia, popular Gozo MP Alex Borg, and transport shadow minister Mark Anthony Sammut did not exclude themselves when asked about their intentions.

Bernard Grech shocked PN supporters and many in the party when he resigned last Tuesday.

After the announcement, almost all of the party hoped European Parliament President Roberta Metsola would announce her intention to leave her post at the top of the European Paarliament and take over the PN. But she did not.

Metsola’s statement Saturday, when she said confirmed she would not contest the PN leadership, triggered renewed speculation about who would make a bid for the role.

No one has announced their candidacy since Grech's resignation.

'Everyone is divisive'

Nationalist Party MPs and officials are worried that those being mentioned as a possible PN leader will be unable to unite the party.

“This is the biggest problem we have. All the people being mentioned are divisive figures,” one PN MP told Times of Malta.

Alex Borg and Adrian Delia are loved by many PN supporters, but just as many Nationalists can’t stand them, another source said.

“And it’s just the same with Mark Anthony Sammut; he was among those who ousted Adrian in 2020, and Delia’s people have not forgotten that.”

Unfortunately, the events surrounding Delia’s removal are still a “massive issue”, the MP said.

Another said the party should have a “moderate candidate” who has not been tainted by infighting and is not associated with any of the factions.

“Everyone backed Metsola, she could unite the party and was seen as someone who could take the PN to a general election win. No one else carries the same popularity or gravitas,” another MP said.

Adrian Delia served as party leader between 2017 and 2020 before a rebellion within his parliamentary group saw him lose the job. Among the rebel MPs was Mark Anthony Sammut.

Although sources say relations between Delia and the 17 MPs who ousted him have significantly improved, loyal supporters of the former PN leader still treat many in the parliamentary group with suspicion.

“But the same goes for Adrian; many PN MPs do not trust him or want him to be leader,” they said.

Alex Borg, considered to be a close ally of Delia until recently, is also considered divisive by many in the party.

Borg is not only more conservative than many PN MPs but is also seen to have a close relationship with developers and big business.

Still, one PN insider said that Alex Borg, an MP from Gozo, is likely to have the most backing bar Metsola.

“I think all sides would give him some time, because he is so popular with the grassroots.”

Borg 'close to developers'

A survey among PN members, seen by Times of Malta, shows that 29-year-old Alex Borg is the clear favourite to become party leader — with 27.5 per cent saying they want him to be the next leader.

The survey of party members places Adrian Delia in second place — 19.3 percent — and former PN MP Franco Debono a distant third, 8.8 per cent.

Mark Anthony Sammut barely registered among respondents.

However, some said that a Borg leadership would alienate many in the PN parliamentary group.

“He’s very close to developers — look at the Fort Chambray issue and how he stood up for developers there,” one MP said.

And his public criticism of rule-of-law NGO Repubblika also ruffled many feathers within the PN, they said.

“Ironically, within the PN headquarters, Delia is the figure that could unite the party,” the MP said.

Delia has repaired his relationship with those who ousted him, and he might be able to manage to unite the party this time around.

“The only problem with him is that on the outside — people still see him as divisive.”