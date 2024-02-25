Lautaro Martinez scored his 100th Serie A goal on Sunday as he netted twice in Inter’s 4-0 thumping of Lecce which kept their league lead over Juventus at nine points.

Argentina striker Martinez joined the 100 club in Italy’s top flight when he opened the scoring in the 15th minute in southern Italy.

And 10 minutes after the break he slammed in the third for an Inter team which was almost unrecognisable from the one which beat Atletico Madrid on Tuesday but was still capable of steamrollering their opposition.

Davide Frattesi netted two minutes before Martinez’s second and Stefan De Vrij rounded off the scoring against 14th-placed Lecce with a header from a 67th-minute corner.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi made seven changes from his team’s 1-0 Champions League win over Atletico but captain Martinez started and did the damage for Inter, as so often he does.

