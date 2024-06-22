Maserati has revealed two special editions of its latest supercar – the MC20 Icona and Leggenda.

The two cars celebrate two decades since Maserati returned to racing with the MC12, having been away for 37 years, and only 20 examples of each car will be built.

The MC20 Icona features the same livery as the old MC12 Stradale, which itself was a tribute to the style of the Maserati Trofeo Light that ran in the 24 Hours of Daytona endurance race, while the Maserati Fuoriserie logo in Bianco Audace features down the side and an Italian flag logo can be found under the MC20 lettering on the door.

These special editions also come with a Sonus Faber sound system, an electronic limited-slip differential, carbon-fibre interior trim and floor mats in the front and boot area.

