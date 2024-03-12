Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa filed a lawsuit against Formula One in London’s High Court on Monday seeking damages for missing out on the 2008 world championship title.

Brazilian Massa, 42, lost out to Lewis Hamilton by just a single point in a season where the sport was rocked by the “crashgate” scandal at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Renault staged a win for Fernando Alonso by ordering Nelson Piquet Jr to crash in their other car.

Ferrari’s Massa, leading at the time of Piquet’s smash, finished 13th, before losing the championship by the finest of margins.

Piquet revealed the following season that he was under instruction by his bosses to deliberately crash.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com