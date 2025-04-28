A massive power cut on Monday cut left all of Spain and Portugal and a part of southern France without electricity.

Spanish media reported traffic jams in Madrid caused by traffic light systems failing and delays across the country as the nation's train network halted.

Passengers were left stranded in metros and mobile networks were also taken offline.

In a statement on X, Spanish electricity distribution operator Red Eléctrica confirmed issues and said that protocols had been activated to “restore electricity supply in collaboration with sector companies following the blackout that occurred in the peninsular system.”

Euronews reported that the Spanish government has called an emergency meeting to monitor the situation. Portugal's government also appointed a working group to tackle problems, local media reported.

Airports and telcoms firms in affected countries scrambled to turn on generators to provide essential services.

The cause of the blackouts has not yet been identified but the Portuguese government said the issue "originated outside Portugal".

