Beef Wellington was the unexpected star of this year’s Christmas lunches, influenced by what butchers say was a surge in interest after a MasterChef Malta episode.

While roast turkey with stuffing has traditionally been the centrepiece for most family celebrations, the pastry-wrapped beef dish took the limelight this festive season. Butchers attribute the surge in demand to a recent MasterChef Malta episode featuring a Beef Wellington challenge.

“That episode was very impactful, we ended up tripling our orders for Beef Wellington after it aired,” said a butcher from Victory Butcher in Naxxar, who wished to remain anonymous.

Photo: Masterchef Malta

The butcher added that Beef Wellington was “the trendy option” this year, as people sought to try something new. However, he noted that turkey remained a popular choice, though clients leaned towards easier-to-cook cuts such as turkey rolls, rather than the traditional whole bird.

Victory Butcher was not alone in observing the trend. Moatez Elboushi from Meat and Eats also reported a spike in orders for Beef Wellington.

“The public loves to try things they see on MasterChef,” he said.

“In fact, many customers would just buy the beef fillet and then make the rest themselves.”

Outside of Beef Wellington, turkey remained a staple for Meat and Eats clients, but Elboushi noted increased interest in venison this year.

Liam Formosa of Wentworth Butchers in San Ġwann confirmed a similar rise in demand for Beef Wellington.

“The amount of Beef Wellington requests was much more than usual,” he said.

Formosa attributed the phenomenon to the timing of the MasterChef Malta episode rather than an overall shift in food trends. He also noted that turkey was less popular among his clientele.

“We don’t encourage people to buy turkey as much as capon, which is more forgiving to cook.”

For his family’s Christmas lunch, Formosa opted for capon, albeit not as a first choice.

“First, we sell all the best to the clients, and whatever is left over, we will have it for Christmas—it’s just easier,” he explained.

The unexpected rise in Beef Wellington orders reflects the influence of culinary trends and popular media on festive traditions. Whether turkey remains king next Christmas may depend on what hits the airwaves in the coming year.