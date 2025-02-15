The Lands Ministry has pledged to hold a public consultation meeting over its controversial "master plan" for St George's Square in Victoria Gozo.

"The architect in charge of the application will be organising meetings in view of the comments made in public," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

Recently, the Lands Authority filed plans to regulate the take-up of tables and chairs at St George's Square in Victoria Gozo. The plans show that roughly half the square will be dedicated to tables and chairs.

On Thursday, the Victoria parish, which is led by Fr Joseph Curmi, was scathing in its criticism of that proposal.

"This is not a master plan, but a plan that strips the people of their rights," the parish said in a statement.

"No one was consulted on this so-called 'master plan,' and the result is clear—rather than solving existing problems, it will only create more!"

The parish pointed out that funeral hearses, wedding vehicles, and ambulances will not be able to get to the square under the proposed plans.

RELATED STORIES Elderly man carried on stretcher as ambulance access to square blocked by shops

They added that the umbrellas and tents of different shapes and sizes must be regulated.

Contacted for comment, a spokesperson for the Lands Ministry said they and the Lands Authority "have taken note of the public comments".

The spokesperson said that the architect who filed the master plan application will be holding meetings with relevant stakeholders to discuss the proposal that has been submitted at the Planning Authority.

"The planning application is a public process and subject to the scrutiny of the relevant authorities as well as the public in general. The objectives remain to develop a master plan that serves the best interests of the stakeholders and the community".

Tables and chairs taking space in the square have long irked activists and the Victoria church.

Last June, activists from Moviment Graffitti, Għawdix, Din l-Art Ħelwa - Għawdex and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar were joined by representatives of local band clubs, Victoria Museum Il-Ħaġar, local councillors and parishioners in protests over the issue.

Those calls were greeted by plans from Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi for the area.