A new medical department focused on gastroenterology and immunology will soon start operating at Mater Dei Hospital, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela has said.

The department’s imminent launch was announced at a conference focused on surgery and radiology specialists at the state hospital.

Abela, who is himself a specialist in upper gastrointestinal and pancreatic operations, said the new department would focus on digestive system illnesses, with a specialised focus on ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s Disease.

The department would provide specialist care for such conditions using modern, focused equipment, he said.

The minister said it would now also be possible to ramp up screening for intestinal cancer and warts and make such checks available to bigger sectors of the population.

The immunology sector of the department will focus on investigating and treating various allergy-related conditions, he said.