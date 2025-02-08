Mater Dei Hospital performed a record 62,635 surgical procedures in 2024, a six per cent increase compared to the previous year, according to the Health Minister.

During a visit to the hospital’s operating teams, including radiologists, cardiologists, surgeons, anaesthetists, nurses, and radiographers, Jo Etienne Abela expressed the government’s appreciation for their dedication.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between hospital specialists and primary care services to ensure more conditions are treated within the community. The minister also highlighted how digitalisation could improve efficiency in healthcare delivery.

Addressing the expansion of Mater Dei’s infrastructure, Abela spoke about ongoing projects, including the Emergency Department expansion, upgrades to the Intensive Care Unit, Radiology and Cardiology departments, and the obstetrics and neonatal intensive care units (NPICU).

Plans also include new operating theatres, additional hospital beds, and further collaboration with the private sector to enhance timely patient care.

Hospital staff put forward several suggestions for improvement, including hiring more specialists beyond retirement age, upgrading surgical equipment, expanding robotic surgery and implementing a more efficient appointment system for outpatient services

Abela thanked healthcare professionals for their achievements.