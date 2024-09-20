Maltese singer/songwriter Matt BLXCK and the girl group Erba’ have released a new single, titled Ejja.

The two acts first met at the first edition of the Malta Eurovision Exchange Camp, where Erba’ was formed. Even though they competed with their respective songs Banana and Sirena at the Malta Eurovision Song Contest, an instant connection between them led to this new project.

For their debut collaboration, Matt and Erba’ jokingly refer to themselves as Ħamsa since, together, they form a group of five.

While the rebranding is temporary, the singers said the bond between them is real and that the playful name reflects the fun they've had working together.

Matt BLXCK said: “This collaboration was bound to happen at some point, and I’m happy that it’s finally seeing the light of day.”

The group added: “We really enjoyed the experience and hope to get the chance to perform it together soon.”

Co-written by the five artists, with production by Cyprian Cassar, Ejja is accompanied by a lyric video that emphasises their camaraderie while highlighting the song’s infectious, feel-good vibe.

Ejja is available on all major streaming platforms.