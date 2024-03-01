The Philosophy Sharing Foundation is holding its 10th annual lecture, featuring Matt Qvortrup, at the Grand Hotel Excelsior in Floriana on March 15 at 6pm.

The theme of this year’s annual philosophy lecture is ‘The Democratic Brain: Body, Soul, and the Politics of the Listening’.

Qvortrup will combine ancient philosophy with modern brain science to offer unique insights into political philosophy.

“We need to discuss policy not politics. We need to focus on solving problems and not on winning the argument,” he says.

A political philosopher who did his initial training alongside neuroscience, Qvortrup is professor of political science at Coventry University and author of the new book The Political Brain (CEU Press).

During the lecture, Qvortrup aims to highlight the point that as much as humans are hardwired for conflict and hate, they possess a unique capacity among other species to learn by listening.

“Our brains are hardwired for problem-solving. The current way of doing politics would be a step backwards on the evolutionary ladder,” he explains.

His research is revolutionary, showing without technical jargon how we can put neuroscience into political science and make the world a better place.

The annual philosophy lecture aims to provide inspiration on how we can re-engage into politics and reduce the polarisations of the culture wars.

Our brains are hardwired for problem-solving. The current way of doing politics would be a step backwards on the evolutionary ladder

Ian Rizzo, the foundation’s lea­der, considers the issue of polarisation to have played a very tense role in the political climate of Malta, both during past and present times. Reflecting on past decades, he recalls the tension between the two major political parties in the turbulent 1980s, culminating in a constitutional crisis.

Although the constitutional problem was eventually resolved and political violence subsided in the early 1990s, divisive political friction persisted to this day, especially during the referendum on EU membership in 2003, the referendum on divorce in 2011 and the serious allegations of crony corruption raised during the last decade.

Qvortrup brings with him a wealth of experience to the lecture. Having been part of former US president Barack Obama’s special envoy team in Africa (2009-2010) and serving as a specialist adviser to the House of Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee in 2015, he offers a unique perspective on political philosophy.

The theme of this year’s annual philosophy lecture is ‘The Democratic Brain: Body, Soul, and the Politics of the Listening’.

Fluent in German, he has interviewed former German chancellor Angela Merkel and authored a book about her, translated into Russian, Chinese and Korean.

Apart from being a frequent commentator on the BBC and a regular contributor to Philosophy Now magazine, he has authored around 30 publications on his subject, earning him the PSA (Political Studies Association) prize in 2013 for his research on political institutions and policy outputs.

His recent book I Want to Break Free recounts his globetrotting experiences as a political adviser involved in building independent countries in Africa, Iraq, and the recent Scottish referendum.

Tickets for the lecture can be booked and paid for on the Philosophy Sharing Foundation’s website at www.philosophysharing.org.

The Philosophy Sharing Foundation was set up in 2012 as a non-profit voluntary organisation and remains committed to promoting the appreciation of philosophy in society at large.