It is common practice that establishments and utilities that accommodate and transport people put up notices in prominent and easily visible locations informing users about their seating and boarding capacity.

Thus, a restaurant informs patrons how many people it can accommodate. Buses and ferries inform commuters how many people they can carry.

A vehicle’s log book states how many people are allowed to travel in that particular car.

This is what is termed as the carrying capacity. The number of people that can fit in a location, accommodation and other facilities.

The numbers are decided by experts and the reason why this is done is to ensure that the security and comfort of the people involved is respected. This maintains a balance and, above all, it guarantees value for money.

This carrying capacity exercise is also required on a national level. It is important we all know what the carrying capacity of our islands is.

We are all aware and worried about the excessive rate at which the population is increasing.

We are all aware that the very large developments that are being constructed need additional thousands of foreign people to make them feasible.

There are several massive projects that are either work-in-progress or at the final stages of planning. The db and Villa Rosa projects in St Julian’s, the GX and Mercury towers also in St Julian’s, Town Square in Sliema, the office towers in Gżira, the Shoreline and the Quad complexes and the Mistra Village and Jerma Hotel sites are just a few.

Practically all of these projects have a mix of tourist and residential accommodation, offices, shopping malls, areas for entertainment, gyms, conference halls and various other amenities. Most compete with each other to have the largest this and that.

What is for sure is that each of these projects need thousands of people to visit and occupy them at any one time, otherwise they will fail. These additional occupants and visitors must all be foreign.

There isn’t any shadow of doubt that the owners will do all that is possible to ensure that their project will be successful and give the desired financial return. Hence, they will definitely be importing thousands and may be hundreds of thousands of people to occupy their treasures.

At face value this is all very exciting as it brings about a great deal of work and a substantial increase in consumption. Businesses are set to hit turnover records; job opportunities will abound; and everyone will live happily ever after. Above all, the tax man should be grinning with delight and rubbing his hands in glee.

But, hold your horses, Malta and Gozo are just two tiny islands that are already too densely populated. People are suffocating and depressed with all the construction works that are taking place. The roads are jammed, even though €700 million have been squandered on them during the last 10 years. Our State hospital is on its knees.

Schools are jampacked and failing, drainage is flowing into our seas, the airport is bursting at its seams. Our environment, both natural and urban, is in tatters, with little hope for improvement.

Above all, our youths are joining a mass exodus searching for success elsewhere.

Can Malta handle this further explosion in the population? Mere mortals like you and myself are at a loss, and I have a very strong feeling that our government is at an even bigger loss and this does not augur well at all.

Hence, the implementation of a carrying capacity exercise for Malta is a must before it is too late. If the central government keeps refusing to carry out this exercise, then I beg the unions and NGOs to unite and commission such an exercise themselves.

The MHRA have carried out an exercise that focuses on tourism and the results were not at all exciting. We now need a study on the impact that this further explosion in the population will have on society in general. Without this study, Malta is navigating into troubled waters.

In business, there are instances when, even though you sell more, you end up losing money. It is hard to understand but it is a fact. This is called “over trading” and it can easily happen to Malta unless we plan the future diligently.

Malta should be governed by a central government that can guide the country into a sustainable and socially responsible future and not by wealthy and greedy developers.

Everyone in society deserves attention and respect. No more, no less. The country’s future depends on the people’s choice. People must use their vote wisely. Every vote makes a difference. Make yourself heard. You matter.

Noel Muscat is the mayor of Swieqi.