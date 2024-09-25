Mavenry at Tigne Point was chosen as one of the JOOR 100 Top Global Retailers 2024. Exclusively data-driven, Joor is the leading digital wholesale management firm which selects the top 100 independent retailers around the world. From London to Los Angeles, from Tokyo to Berlin and from Melbourne to, well, Tigne Point.

JOOR 100 celebrates the spirit of entrepreneurial ambition in global fashion retail with a highlight on the independent fashion retail community – a sector which, according to Joor’s transactional data, has shown “exceptional commercial resilience”.

Karl Micallef, the CEO of Bluerock, which Mavenry forms part of, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Mavenry has made it to Joor’s top 100 independent retail shops list in the world. It is an achievement for Malta as it is for us. Mavenry’s core philosophy is to offer brands which make a fashion statement because they are off the beaten track. We cater for clients, local and visiting, who seek brands which are a perfect fit with their discerning tastes, rather than the other way round. Our greatest joy is to see our clients leave our shop with exactly what they were looking for, even if - particularly if - they probably didn’t know when they entered.”

Mavenry seems to be solidly aligned with a global trend identified by Joor – over the past five years, the market share of independent retailers has shot up from 47 per cent to 59 per cent. The curated list draws on data from the platform’s expansive global network of over 650,000 buyers and 14,000 brands.

“We are thrilled to announce our annual JOOR 100: Top Global Retailers list, celebrating notable retail establishments which have achieved success through their creative vision, commercial prowess, and customer-centric approach,” said Amanda McCormick Bacal, senior vice president of marketing.

“Mavenry is a fairly young brand and its quite an honour to be rubbing shoulders with such world-renowned high end fashion retailers like Marissa Collections and ESSX in North America, Boon the Shop and Estnation in Asia, and Dover Street Market and Biffi in Europe,” concluded Micallef.