While the April edition of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex paid tribute to Pope Francis, the May edition (no 1,068) welcomes Pope Leo XIV, starting from the photo on the front cover and continuing with more information about him inside the magazine.

Meanwhile, in a very detailed analysis, Daniel Borg looks at the most significant aspects of Pope Francis’s 12-year pontificate. There is also a reflection on his last encyclical Dilexit Nos, regarding the human and divine love of the heart of Jesus.

There are articles marking the anniversary of the canonisation of St Rita, as well as regarding the cult of St Thérèse of Lisieux in Gozo.

More youths share their opinions regarding the government’s proposed vision for Gozo.

There is also an interesting piece regarding the CantaCaravaggio music, theatre and visual art activity held in Għajnsielem in early May.

