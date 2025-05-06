The Mġarr mayor has vowed the Bloom music festival will not return to the village if he has his way, after it sparked several complaints about the noise levels.

Bloom Festival took place on the weekend between April 18 and 20 at Vincent’s Eco Estate on the outskirts of Mġarr (Malta) and featured several international reggae and electronic music acts.

Many residents took to social media to complain about the noise during the festival, which the organisers say drew just over 2,500 people. The nearest houses to the venue are around 400 metres away.

“It’s almost midnight and Bloom is still blaring music at high volume. As far as I know, permits to play loud music after that time are never given out,” wrote one resident.

“Everything is shaking. And this is supposed to be an ‘eco estate’. Total havoc,” another resident wrote.

Mayor Paul Vella said the town had been “blasted” by loud music.

“Speaking in my personal capacity, I don’t want the festival to return next year. There have been similar events before, but never on this scale or noise level,” Vella told Times of Malta, adding that people were free to have fun so long as they did not disturb others.

While several commentators blamed the local council for issuing the permit, the council released a statement insisting that while it had taken note of residents’ complaints, it was not responsible for issuing permits for events at private venues.

“The council also states that it is against activities and events that needlessly inconvenience people with loud noise, like what happened over the weekend.”

Meanwhile, the organisers of Bloom said while the festival had abided by a police permit to play music until 2am, they regretted any inconvenience caused.

“At the same time, we have also received a great deal of positive feedback from local shops, grocers, Airbnb hosts and other small businesses who enjoyed three busy trading days that would not have happened otherwise,” a spokesperson for the festival said.

Reacting to the mayor’s comments, the spokesperson said the festival organisers should have the same right to organise cultural events as larger promoters.

“We remain open to constructive dialogue with the local council to strike the right balance between entertainment and residents’ peace of mind.”

Gloria Camilleri, the owner of Vincent’s Eco Estate, said that due to the backlash, the venue would think twice before agreeing to host the festival again.

“The last thing we want is to inconvenience anyone. Over the past 14 years we’ve been serving the community – taking in unwanted pets, organising events and growing organic produce,” she said.

Camilleri, who lives on the estate, noted that loud music was a prevalent issue across Malta.