After taking off Kylian Mbappe as Paris Saint-Germain struggled to a home draw with Rennes on Sunday, coach Luis Enrique said the soon-to-leave superstar will play “when I want him”.

Luis Enrique took off France captain Mbappe in the 65th minute with PSG losing. His replacement, Goncalo Ramos, won and converted an added-time penalty that gave the home team a 1-1 draw in Ligue 1.

Mbappe has said he plans to leave when his contract expires after this season with Real Madrid expected to be his next destination.

“It’s very simple, sooner or later, when it happens, we have to get used to playing without Kylian,” Luis Enrique told the post-match press conference.

