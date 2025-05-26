The Malta Classics Association (MCA) is marking 15 years since its foundation with a concert at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral in Valletta on Friday at 6.30pm.

Titled ‘Veteribus Comitantibus (accompanied by the ancients), the concert is being held in collaboration with OperaUnleashed, a diverse coalition of singers with a classical repertoire.

“Veteribus Comitantibus is an opportunity to examine our relationship with the ancients whose works we constantly read and study: ‘accompanied by the ancients’ reflects on this relationship which becomes a conversation between the timeless texts and ourselves, informing and inspiring us in our projects today,” the MCA said in a statement.

The programme includes a selection of classical music and passages which illustrate this conversational process over the centuries.

The MCA was established to support and encourage the study of classics, classical culture and the ancient world in Malta. Over the past 15 years, academics, students, authors, teachers and colleagues of all backgrounds have come together to generously contribute to the MCA’s mission.

Doors open at 6pm and attendees are to be seated by 6.30pm. Tickets are €5 for registered members of the Malta Classics Association and €10 for members of the public. To register for the event, e-mail the MCA on events@classicsmalta.org.