The latest end user report published by the Malta Communications Authority (MCA) highlights the continued high standards of customer care being provided by Melita.

While the report, covering June to December 2024, noted positive trends across all providers, Melita was the only telecom operator to answer more than 90 per cent of customer calls within two minutes. This placed Melita at least five percentage points ahead of all other providers, based on over 1,000 test calls.

The MCA report also showed that Melita received the lowest number of customer complaints – just 11 in total – less than 0.00 per cent of Melita’s customer base.

Graziella Costa, Head of Customer Experience at Melita Limited, said: “The MCA’s end user study is a really useful exercise, providing the industry with another independent benchmark against which we can measure how well we are doing in terms of customer service. The fact that we have the fastest response times is great but what’s even better is the fact that the number of complaints over six months was just 11, the lowest number among all operators. Of course, this also means that there is still room for improvement, something we are continually focusing on.”

Ongoing improvements in Melita’s customer care have been underpinned by the introduction of Artificial Intelligence. AI platforms developed in-house by Melita now handle over 40% of online queries, freeing Melita customer care agents to focus on calls and more complex customer queries.