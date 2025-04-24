The ASTROBEAT project, an innovative fusion of aerospace engineering and space art, is now coming to an end after successfully completing its groundbreaking mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and returning to Malta at MCAST. Between November 5 and December 16, 2024, the experiment not only advanced critical spaceflight technology but also became a landmark in cultural outreach, demonstrating that science and art can thrive beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

The launch opportunity was made possible through collaboration with Voyager Space (formerly known as Nanoracks) and is partially funded by Xjenza Malta. One of the mission’s core objectives was the validation of a test rig for cold-welding as a potential solution for spacecraft hull repair. Led by Dr Leonardo Barilaro - aerospace engineer, pianist, and Senior Lecturer in Aerospace Engineering for the Institute of Engineering and Transport at MCAST - ASTROBEAT sought to explore how metals behave in the unique microgravity environment of space.

Dr Leonardo Barilaro with Prof Andrea Maccio at NYUAD.

Cold-welding, where metal surfaces fuse together in a vacuum without requiring heat, has long been observed as a challenge in space operations. Historically, unintended cold-welding has led to mechanical failures in spacecraft. ASTROBEAT’s experiment aimed to harness this phenomenon as an advantage, investigating whether it could be applied for emergency hull repair following micrometeoroid or space debris impacts.

The experiment’s successful execution aboard the ISS marks a major step toward future space safety solutions. The insights gained from ASTROBEAT will inform the next generation of spacecraft maintenance technologies, reducing the risks associated with space debris, a growing concern for both government agencies and private space exploration initiatives.

Dr Leonardo Barilaro with Dr Mark Wylie at SETU.

Following its six-week mission, ASTROBEAT successfully returned to Earth, completing a smooth re-entry and retrieval process at Kennedy Space Center, before being sent to MCAST in Malta. Now in its final phase, the project has seen the experiment samples dispatched to South East Technological University (SETU) in Ireland, where Dr Mark Wylie’s team will conduct post-flight analysis. These tests will assess the structural integrity of the bonded metals and evaluate the efficiency of the cold-welding process in an orbital environment. This data will be instrumental in refining space-grade materials and developing practical repair techniques for future spacecraft.

The MCAST core team comprises Dr Leonardo Barilaro, Mark Spiteri, Steve Buhagiar and Ing. Luke Falzon with the support of Deputy Director Roberto Tiscio.

Beyond its technological advancements, ASTROBEAT also delivered an unprecedented cultural milestone. As part of its artistic vision, the mission featured an extraordinary music broadcast from Space.

ASTROBEAT back in Malta.

On November 25 and 27, 2024, music compositions created specifically for the mission were streamed directly from the ISS to Earth, reaching an audience spanning multiple continents. In particular, Moon Seeds - created by Dr Leonardo Barilaro, known also as ‘The Space Pianist,’ in collaboration with Grammy-nominated cellist Tina Guo and producer Steve Mazzaro (both from Hans Zimmer’s team) - stood out as a highlight of the two events from Space. This artistic venture solidified ASTROBEAT’s role as a beacon of artistic exploration, proving that human creativity can extend far beyond terrestrial borders.

Speaking about this achievement, Dr Barilaro stated: "In Space, there is space for everyone. Science and art do not exist in isolation, they fuel one another, expanding the limits of human imagination."

ASTROBEAT’s mission was not only scientifically and artistically ambitious but also received high-profile recognition. The ISS National Lab, in collaboration with NASA, selected and featured ASTROBEAT as one of the five most interesting experiments of 2024, highlighting its multidisciplinary impact.

This acknowledgment places ASTROBEAT alongside some of the most advanced research conducted aboard the ISS, reinforcing the significance of international collaborations in pushing the frontiers of both space science and culture.

To celebrate the mission’s conclusion, Dr Barilaro released his latest musical work, the Seamless EP. This collection of compositions embodies the spirit of ASTROBEAT, blending sonic textures inspired by Moon Seeds and Black Sun, the very tracks that resonated from Space.

Leonardo the Space Pianist and Tina Guo for Moon Seeds.

The Seamless EP represents a metaphorical journey through the cycles of space exploration, from uncertainty to discovery, from silence to resonance. Just as ASTROBEAT has united science and art, the EP offers listeners an immersive experience into the dual nature of precision and emotion, technology and intuition.

With ASTROBEAT’s first mission completed, the next phase is already underway. The preliminary development of ASTROBEAT 2 has begun in collaboration with New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), with a focus on expanding the scientific scope of cold-welding research and further integrating space art elements.

Dr Barilaro will visit NYUAD at the end of May 2025, engaging with faculty and students in both aerospace and the arts. This visit will strengthen ASTROBEAT’s growing partnership with academic institutions, ensuring that future missions continue to merge scientific rigor with creative expression.

Additionally, ASTROBEAT 2 will incorporate an innovative space debris sensor (Uborrow), developed as part of a joint venture between MCAST and the University of Padua (Italy), in collaboration with Dr Lorenzo Olivieri and his team. This new addition will allow for real-time monitoring of micrometeoroid activity, providing crucial data for improving spacecraft shielding strategies. The involvement of Professor Andrea Macciò, Director of NYUAD’s Center for Astrophysics and Space Science, further solidifies the project’s place within global space research efforts.

The collaboration between MCAST, SETU, NYUAD, Voyager Space, Skyup Academy, the University of Padua, alongside support from NASA and the ISS National Lab, has set the foundation for continued breakthroughs in space exploration and cultural outreach.

As preparations for ASTROBEAT 2 continue, one thing is clear: the boundaries between Earth and space, between science and art, are becoming increasingly seamless.

For more information on ASTROBEAT and to follow the project's updates

