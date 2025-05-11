The Malta College of Arts, Science, and Technology (MCAST) has unveiled the courses it will be offering in the new academic year starting in October.

The 2025-26 prospectus features 208 full-time courses spanning key areas such as engineering, applied science, information technology, business, health and social care, and the creative arts. Twenty-four courses will be offered at the college’s Gozo campus.

Among the highlights is Malta’s first master’s programme in veterinary studies, which started in 2024 and is delivered in collaboration with the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona. The course enables students to train as veterinary professionals locally without the financial and logistical barriers of studying abroad.

Another flagship programme is the bachelor’s degree in social work, introduced in 2024 and continuing this year. It provides a clear academic and professional route for students wishing to enter this sector.

A major addition for 2025-26 is the Institute for the Trades, which will offer foundational courses in traditional and modern crafts. Students will gain hands-on experience in metalwork, stonework, tile-laying, textile techniques and precious metals, while learning modern techniques like 3D printing. The aim is to preserve heritage skills while adapting to the demands of a modern economy.

New specialised advanced diplomas will also be introduced in areas such as phlebotomy and emergency ambulance response, while the popular sports portfolio has expanded to include bachelor’s degrees in sports coaching, with options focusing on football, swimming, and coaching children.

Courses are available at all levels, from introductory programmes to bachelor’s and master’s degrees, as well as a professional research doctorate.

The courses and new initiatives at MCAST were presented at a seminar for guidance professionals, career advisers and PSCD teachers from state, church and independent schools.

The event aimed to support educators who play a pivotal role in helping students transition from compulsory to post-secondary education. It included panel discussions focusing on future careers and work-based learning opportunities, during which students and lecturers discussed their experiences and learning opportunities.

Addressing the participants, MCAST principal and CEO Stephen Vella emphasised the importance of vocational education for today’s workforce and the essential role played by guidance professionals.

“MCAST offers opportunities for everyone, whether you’re a school leaver or someone seeking a career change,” Vella said. “Vocational education is essential for Malta’s continued development, and we must ensure young people know the wide range of options available. Our teaching and learning needs to be future-oriented. We need to make sure that our graduates are ready for the future of work, from green technology to machine learning and smart manufacturing.”

The event sought to equip guidance professionals with the latest information to support students in planning their next steps.

Vella stressed that career guidance was crucial to help students understand how many possibilities are open to them and in passing on the message that education is not just about qualifications but about providing a lifetime experience.

The 2025-2026 prospectus is available for download from the MCAST website.

Open day events will be held at the Paola campus on June 20 and at the Mosta campus on June 22. Applications for the October intake open on July 14.

For individual guidance, prospective students are encouraged to e-mail the college’s career guidance team on careerguidance@ mcast.edu.mt.