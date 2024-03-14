The Malta College of Arts, Science, and Technology (MCAST) in collaboration with APS Bank Malta, will be holding the second edition of the KampuSajf Festival from 23 August 23-28, 2024, both days included.

KampuSajf is a vibrant summer festival and an immersive celebration of artistic diversity which will showcase artistic projects from diverse local creative artists. This arts festival centres on Malta's grassroots, with an emphasis on creations from the Maltese Islands or by artists within the local artistic community. Since its beginning in 2023, it has provided an alternative platform for artists across diverse genres to exhibit their work.

The first three days of the festival will be hosted on the MCAST Campus in Paola. The last two days of the festival will be hosted at the amphitheater in Mosta, behind the MCAST campus.

The college has now issued a call for artistic content for prospects willing to participate in the KampuSajf Festival 2024. Prospective artistic projects may come from diverse creative areas including, performing arts, animation, and multidisciplinary creative projects.

The call for applications will close on April 19, 2024 at midnight. Submissions will be considered by the producers and decisions will be communicated by May 19, 2024.

Interested applicants are invited to send their submissions to MCAST’s Events Department via events@mcast.edu.mt.

Interested parties can acquire more information on the KampuSajf Festival and application procedures by visiting the MCAST website and social media platforms.