The Malta College of Arts, Science, and Technology (MCAST) has just launched the programme for the second edition of the KampuSajf festival, which will take place from August 23 to 28.

The multidisciplinary festival serves as an alternative platform to different art forms, including music, literature, contemporary dance, theatre and animated film, and focuses on creations by local artists.

The first two days of the festival will be held at the amphitheatre in Mosta, behind the MCAST Campus, while the last three will be held at the MCAST Campus in Paola.

The programme includes the following:

• A multidisciplinary project titled Dizzjunarju tal-Maħbubin, with the participation of Martina Georgina, Klonn and Hearts Beating in Time, written by Jien_a and published on Aphroconfuso.

• A music production by Teatru Malta titled Teatru Malta Hit Parade, by Albert Garzia Trio, Justin Galea and Charlotte Formosa, featuring Claire Tonna and Lapes.

• A production blending music and theatre aspects titled Karmaġenn, by Karmaġenn and Chewing Productions.

• A film production titled Animation Showcase Malta, which features various short animated movies from Malta-based animators. This event will also include a selection of works of MCAST students following courses at the Institute for the Creative Arts (ICA).

• A music performance exploring Malta’s diverse musical heritage by the Mariele Zammit Kwartett, with Mariele Zammit on vocals, Warren Galea on guitar and Oliver Degabriele on bass.

KampuSajf is open to the public, enabling attendees to familiarise themselves with the college while enjoying an eclectic programme of events.

The festival is powered by APS Bank and is under the artistic direction of Stjanu Debono. It is being organised in collaboration with POPP and is supported by Heritage Malta.

One may visit MCAST’s social media platforms and website for more information. Tickets can be purchased from here.