The Malta College of Arts, Science, and Technology (MCAST) celebrated International Women’s Day on campus with various activities, emphasising the need for an inclusive environment at MCAST where women are encouraged and empowered to excel.

MCAST’s commitment to gender balance within its student body has brought a shift towards a more balanced full-time registered student cohort. In 2017, male students accounted for 59%, while female students represented 41% of the cohort. By 2023, this gender distribution had improved to 56% male and 44% female.

Over the past six years, a 74% increase in full-time female registered students in STEM was registered. Female STEM graduates increased by 48% from 2022 to 2023. Female graduates in the Institute of Applied Science (IAS) increased by 68%, while those in the Institute of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) increased by 53%. Such achievements result from a concerted effort and a range of initiatives to promote women in STEM and within education in general.

Several social activities took place, including networking opportunities, live music, readings and a reflective discussion panel on the role of women in the community. Staff and students were encouraged to wear yellow as a symbol of its essence; yellow is an example of joy, positivity and innate creativity.

Edel Cassar, chairperson of the Equality Consultative Committee and Director of Strategy Implementation, said: “The theme for this year aims to capture the optimism that fuels our journey towards gender equality. It represents our commitment to creating a college environment where every girl and woman can thrive.

“Yellow is our pledge to light up awareness of gender discrimination. The increase in female STEM graduates recorded this year encourages us to keep persisting in our work to reach more girls, reminding them that learning and career paths are open to all.”

To reach out to the broader community for the second year running as part of the Women’s Week Initiative, MCAST and the Institute of Community Services (ICS) reached out to numerous local NGOs. Women were invited on campus and given complimentary hair and beauty treatments by college students at the MCAST Hair & Beauty Salon.

Several activities were also held on campus in Paola to celebrate the success of women studying and working at the college.

As a community college, MCAST is proud of its progress in promoting women in education and is committed to creating an educational community where gender equality, the provision of support and opportunities for women are given the required importance. These measures will help offer females the quality vocational and professional education that MCAST is synonymous with.