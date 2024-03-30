A student filmed hitting his MCAST lecturer in the face has filed a criminal complaint against the educator, saying the lecturer spent weeks bullying him and also assaulted him off-camera.

Lawyers representing the student filed a criminal complaint at the Paola police station this week, saying the incident that made headlines was the result of a “toxic environment” which the lecturer created.

Video of the classroom bust-up, which was filmed by another student in class, went viral earlier this month.

Following the violent episode, MCAST issued a statement saying that the institute had taken immediate action and reported the student to the police.

Last Wednesday, a group of MCAST educators staged a rally on campus to condemn the aggression and publicly express support towards their colleague, who claimed that he was left “shaking” and “with blood dripping down [his] face” after the alleged assault.

But lawyers representing the student at the centre of the incident are now claiming that it was the lecturer’s own “gross lack of professionalism” and weeks on end of “bullying” that triggered the assault.

Incident was not “a one-off”

Lawyers for the student, who is a minor, said he had long suffered from ‘ADD’(Attention Deficit Disorder) and ‘ADHD’ (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and found things difficult when he transitioned from secondary school to MCAST, where he was studying for an Advanced Diploma in Sports (Developing Coaching and Fitness).

The lecturer in question taught one module in the course and regularly chose to “bully” the youth, lawyers said.

“This was a repeated occurrence and not a one-off,” the lawyers claimed.

Teacher assaulted the student first - lawyers

Lawyers said the incident captured on camera began when the student confronted his teacher about a long-overdue exam date.

In the video filmed by another student, the lecturer retorted saying “you have no shame”(ma tisthix minn Alla), while telling the student, over and over, to leave the room.

While the youth remained calm, the lecturer’s temper flared, lawyers said.

As his tone rose, he approached the student, banged heavily on his desk and crumpled the youth’s papers.

For a few seconds, the camera shifts away from the action. Lawyers say that at that point, the lecturer pushed the desk onto the student.

When the camera returned to the incident, the student was also on his feet as the lecturer brought him closer to the wall.

The lecturer kept moving closer to the youth who then lashed out twice.

Lawyers said their client was “tearful and overcome by such provocative behaviour” and wanted to push the teacher away.

Lawyers want a criminal probe

Lawyers say the teacher “demoralized and shamed” the student, causing him emotional and mental distress and cultivating a toxic work environment.

He regularly scolded, shouted and used foul language, lawyers argued.

Such “gross lack of professionalism” by someone who was meant to be an ‘educator’ did not only not become a lecturer at such a serious institution as MCAST, but was also “abusive and criminal,” they argued in the complaint.

Lawyers asked the police to investigate the lecturer for several criminal offences “as soon as possible”.

They said he had acted violently, attempted to use force with the intent to insult, annoy or hurt the student, insulted or threatened him and although authorized to correct the youth, and had exceeded the bounds of moderation.

They also claimed that as a public officer, the lecturer was bound to prevent such criminal behaviour.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Jacob Magri and Wilfred Buttigieg are representing the student.