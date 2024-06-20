Final-year students attending the Malta College for Arts Science and Technology said the ongoing union directives have left them feeling unmotivated, anxious and stressed, as they do not know when they will be provided their results.

For the past month, all staff at MCAST have been following directives issued by the Malta Union of Teachers, after talks over the new collective agreement failed.

No exam and assessment results are to be provided to students, and no marks will be uploaded onto any platform due to directives. Staff have also been asked to limit communication with students, management and administration.

“Students are left in the dark and overwhelmed with the situation,” Jordan Galea Pace, a final-year Business Enterprise student told Times of Malta.

“Students have spent years studying, trying to move forward, and now the uncertainty kills our motivation. Without marks, students cannot apply for masters or internships abroad, and some cannot start working either.”

Galea Pace, the newly elected vice-mayor of Swieqi, is also a student representative at MCAST’s Institute of Business Management and Commence and has experienced first-hand how the directives have impacted his colleagues.

“Two course mates, both young men, were in tears in the hallway because they were so anxious and nervous about not receiving their marks and feeling unable to do anything,” he said.

He said he knew of students who handed in their thesis without receiving any feedback from their tutors.

Similar directives were ordered last year over the delayed collective agreement. The directives were eventually suspended in January by the union following progress in its discussions, yet those talks came to a halt in May.

The Commissioner for Education urged the government and Malta Union of Teachers to resolve their dispute at MCAST. While the commissioner acknowledged the fundamental right of educators to engage in industrial action to voice their grievances, it should not cause harm to students.

Prospective students might have second thoughts about applying for a course with MCAST because of the directives, Galea Pace said.

Daniela Iraci, another Business Enterprise final student said she was meant to have her viva-voce exam (an exam where students defend their thesis and research), but she has received no feedback if she passed her assessments or exams.

“I feel bummed because I studied at MCAST for five years and finally I have concluded my studies but with no sight of marks if I have passed or not,” she said.

“I am supposed to feel relieved after all this hard work but it feels like I did all this for nothing. I understand that lecturers deserve better conditions, but this is just cruel.”

Students prevented from starting nursing careers

Nursing students Kylie Mercieca, 20, and Martina Farrugia, 21, raised the alarm about how the directives prevent them from starting their careers as nurses, especially at a time when the shortage of nursing staff needs to be addressed.

“As aspiring nurses, we have dedicated years of intensive study and clinical practice to serve our community and join the healthcare system,” Farrugia said.

“The government has always highlighted the important role nurses play in our healthcare system and has encouraged the need to address staff shortage. Yet, this current matter contradicts everything, leaving us in limbo.”

Mercieca said she and her coursemates were supposed to know if they were going to graduate next week, but thanks to the directives they were still waiting for their dissertation marks.

“The directives have caused undue stress and anxiety. The removal of assessment marks heightened my anxiety. Not knowing my academic standing made it difficult to stay motivated and confident.”

The lack of communication with her lecturers, and not receiving any feedback or guidance, left her feeling alone and unsupported.

Martina Farrugia said living in the “constant fear of the unknown” has affected her greatly, as she waits for the results of two assignments and her dissertation.

“In the short run, it is affecting us students, but in the long run it is going to affect everyone, as everyone needs healthcare, and with this crisis, the patients are also going to suffer,” she said.

The Education Ministry told Times of Malta that MCAST has a financial proposal prepared to be presented to the MUT with the condition that the union immediately suspends the directives.

“The MUT is refusing to withdraw the directives to the detriment of the students,” a ministry spokesperson said.

The MUT said there were no updates about the situation.