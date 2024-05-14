Mcast Business Enterprise students walked out of their lecture room on Tuesday after being told that their annual exams would not be held due to invigilators' absence.

They said lecturers had told them they would not invigilate owing to industrial action ordered by the Malta Union of Teachers in a long-running dispute over a new collective agreement.

The students said they were given the choice of a home assignment instead of their exams, which they refused.

IT faculty students were also told that their exams would be cancelled.

Mcast student representative Jordan Galea Pace said students were turning up for their exams only to be told that they would not be held.

The students produced a video explaining their frustration over the directives, which also prevent them from having access to their tutors while working on their dissertations.

This was the second time that students left their classrooms in protest over industrial disputes between Mcast and the MUT, which represents lecturers.

“Teachers are demanding equal work for equal pay; however, the government isn’t engaging in discussions, resulting in industrial action where students are being left without their marks. Third-year students won’t graduate after writing their theses, and no support line will answer the students in need.” said Galea Pace.

Lecturers, student mentors, senior research officers, technicians, learning support educators, student services, directors and deputy directors have all been told to follow directives.

Mcast and the Ministry of Education did not reply to questions.