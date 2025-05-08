As another school year wraps up, many students look forward to a well-earned break — a chance to put the academic pressures behind them and take a breather before a new chapter begins. But summer doesn’t have to be just about time off. It can also be the perfect opportunity to build new friendships, learn valuable skills, and explore future career paths.

That is where the MCAST Teens Summer Programme comes in. Back for Summer 2025, the programme offers a unique blend of learning and fun, designed to help young teens make informed choices about their future. Open to students aged 13 to 16, the programme introduces participants to a variety of educational fields in a supportive and engaging environment.

Running from July 8 to August 28, the sessions will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at MCAST’s Paola Campus, from 8:30am to 1:30pm.

Whether your teen is curious about different subjects, wants to meet like-minded peers, or simply make the most of their summer, the MCAST Teens Summer Programme offers an ideal mix of personal growth and exploration.

Why sign up?

The programme ensures that students engage in hands-on learning and participate in structured, supervised activities each day. Throughout the camp, students will take part in a range of activities, including:

Graffiti Sessions

Film & Pop Culture

MCAST ICA Festival

Historical Visit

Woodwork

Cooking

Video Production

Sports

Board Game Creation

Esports

Trivia & Games

Graphic Design

The MCAST Teens Summer Programme empowers teens through hands-on learning and structured, supervised activities designed to spark curiosity and build practical skills. It also encourages a sense of community, helping participants grow both personally and socially in a supportive environment.

Help your teen make the most of their summer with experiences that are both fun and formative.

The MCAST Teens Summer Programme is priced at €370, and spots are limited. To book visit here.