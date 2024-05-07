The proverbial all-work-and-no-play finds the perfect context during the summer break – when students put the academic year behind them and enjoy the summer months as much as possible, before the advent of a new academic year.

However, the summer break can also be used to lay the groundwork for the study months ahead.

The main aim of the MCAST Teens Summer Programme is to help participants make an informed decision when choosing their next learning and career journeys, by exposing them to various educational areas.

The programme ensures participants are involved in hands-on learning as well as structured and supervised activities each day. Every teen who participates gains invaluable life skills, forges long-lasting friendships, and becomes part of MCAST’s diverse global family

Students participate in various activities during the camp, including educational projects, sports activities, and teamwork. Sessions provided during the programme include Woodwork, Automation & Robotics, Drama, Drone Technology, and activities such as Candle Making, Cooking, games and outings which include a laser war game and an astronomical event to mention a few.

MCAST teens is open for teens aged 13 to 16 years and will be held at Paola Campus from July 9 till August 29, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30am till 1:30pm. Applications close on May 31.

Building new friendships and learning new skills

Last year, 93 participants between 13 and 16 years of age followed the programme. Here is what Amy Fenech and Ella Marie Camilleri had to say.

Amy Fenech

Amy Fenech

Last year I attended the MCAST teens summer camp. A few months before summer, some of my friends encouraged me to join as they had gone the year before and had lots of fun. Safe to say that after I attended my expectations were definitely exceeded. The camp features many fun, but at the same time educational activities, with dedicated teachers and camp leaders who are with you along the way. At the camp there are activities for everyone like robotics, sports, science experiments, character design, cooking, creative media and a number of outings. During these activities I created great memories with my friends and also formed new friendships which I will cherish for life while also learning valuable skills that I will definitely use in my future. Wherever your interests lie, at this camp there is something for you. I would highly recommend this camp to any teen who wants to spend their summer building new friendships and learning new skills while having the best time.

Ella Marie Camilleri

Ella Marie Camilleri

Attending the eight-week Teen Summer Camp at MCAST was definitely the best decision I made last summer. The camp was full of exciting sessions with a mix of learning and fun, from delving into basic electronics to learning about video and film production. The IT sessions helped me get a grasp on the technology I use every day, while drama lessons served as fun entertainment with the friends I made. After the cooking session, we brought home an incredible recipe for delicious pizza, and the marketing sessions taught me valuable entrepreneurial skills. The session about writing an effective CV and interview skills was also very useful.

Beyond the classroom, the outings were a blast, filled with adventure, especially the team-building session. The team at MCAST used friendly competition to motivate us to learn and participate with great prizes for those who tried their best. But what truly made the experience unforgettable were the friendships forged along the way. Definitely count me in for next year!