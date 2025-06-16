Scaffolding emergency stairs attached to the back of the Mediterranean Conference Centre are ‘temporary’, the venue has said, after the structure sparked concern from residents.

Facebook group Belt Valletta posted photos of the metal structure, asking if UNESCO was concerned by the new structure attached to the 16th-century MCC building, better known as the ‘Sacra Infermeria’ of the Order of St John.

Valletta has been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1980.

An MCC spokesperson told Times of Malta the structure was assembled a week ago at the back of the building, so as not to impact its historic facade overlooking the Grand Harbour.

"It is a temporary emergency exit for the Grand Harbour Terrace, to ensure guests’ safety at all times," the spokesperson said, adding the stairs would be removed by the end of September.

"The temporary staircase structure was erected after obtaining the necessary permits from the relevant authorities, and in consultation with the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and health and safety consultants."

The spokesperson said the usual emergency route inside the building was closed due to structural works, with the company responsible working to ensure the works "proceed as planned, so that the temporary external structure can be removed as soon as possible".