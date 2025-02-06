The consumer watchdog has warned consumers against using a children’s bicycle and two models of LED lights and urged those who have already purchased them to return the items.

On Thursday, the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) warned about the “dangers” posed by a Stoy children’s bicycle and two ‘lightning chain’ LED light products.

The authority has recalled the items and urged consumers to return them. The full details for the affected products are as follows:

Stoy 12" Navy Blue (Art. No. 813403) from batch number IK10257436

Lighting chain Art no: 23101-2 EAN Code: 8016886231010 (bottom right in picture)

Lighting chain Model Number: W-20-5 EAN Code: 691510100207

The MCCAA said the bicycle had been removed from the market as testing revealed its handlebar brakes were not strong enough, with riders liable to be injured if they lost control of the bike and fell off.

Meanwhile, a lack of insulation on one model of LED lights and the poor mechanical strength of the other meant live electrical parts of the two could “easily” be exposed, leading to electric shocks.

The ‘lightning chain’ devices were also found to be not in line with the EU Low Voltage Directive and lacking in instructions and safety information.

The authority said retailers were “obliged to redress consumers” and said the affected bicycle model should be returned to the retailer to have its handlebar replaced, while the LED lights should be replaced by a safe alternative similar in price and specification - with a refund offered if a replacement could not be found.

Tests on the products had been carried out at accredited laboratories as part of the EU Commission’s CASP (Coordinated Activities on the Safety of Products) project, it said.

“Malta, through the MCCAA, has committed to testing campaigns for a wide range of products, including children’s bicycles and highchairs – some of which are being subject to continued review – as well as baby soothers and soother holders, lighting chains, slime toys, and electric heaters.”

The authority reminded consumers to check the EU’s ‘safety gate’ online platform before making a purchase while directing enquiries about the recalled products to marketsurveillance@mccaa.org.mt.

Enquiries relating to remedies for affected products should be directed to consumer.rights@mccaa.org.mt.