The McDonald’s team is ready to welcome guests at its Malta International Airport restaurant once again, following a complete makeover.

The newly renovated restaurant is designed to accommodate more customers, and has 12 self-ordering kiosks and an upgraded McCafe, for a more comfortable and convenient dining experience.

Originally opened in 1996, the McDonald's restaurant at Malta International Airport is a fan favourite. In fact, it was named one of the best-performing McDonald’s restaurants worldwide, placing in the top twenty last year, out of 40,000 locations in across 120 countries.

This €1.27m investment is the first project undertaken in 2025 by Premier Restaurants Malta, the developmental licensee for McDonald’s in Malta, as the brand continues to attract more customers, driving further expansion.

Peter Hili, Managing Director of Premier Restaurants Malta, said:

"As we celebrate our 30th year of McDonald’s in Malta, we're thrilled to welcome customers back to our revamped restaurant at Malta International Airport. With a contemporary design, optimised lobby layout and more McDonald’s innovations for seamless ordering, we’re working hard to uphold our status as one of the top 20 McDonald's restaurants globally."

The Drive-Thru upgrades will improve speed of service further, while the kiosks now have McCafe products integrated and MOP (Mobile Ordering Point) provides even more convenience, allowing for curbside collection.

With a dedicated team of 112 employees working around the clock, 365 days a year, the restaurant continues to prioritize exceptional service at great value, ensuring a high-quality feel-good experience for every guest.

To celebrate the reopening, McDonald’s is offering exclusive promotions and deals and will have family entertainment at lunchtime over the weekend.