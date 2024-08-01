The original McLaren 720S was an absolute smash-and-grab success for the Woking-based brand. Sharp, dynamic and as powerful as you’d like, it was the car which firmly cemented McLaren in the modern-day all-stars list of supercar manufacturers.

Even with its success, the 750S did, eventually, have to be put out to pasture. In its place comes this – the 750S – alongside the drop-top Spider version which we’re looking at today. Can this convertible McLaren still deliver the experience that we’ve come to expect given the success o the 720S? Let’s take a look.

While there might be some visual similarities between the 750S and the 720S, there are a number of tweaks that have been implemented to help make this car even sharper than before. Each little aspect of the 750S has been refined and honed to give it an even sharper edge, while the convertible version has, of course, got some clever folding roof features too.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com