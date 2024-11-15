The Malta Chamber of Psychologists (MCP) is organising a fourth forum on the theme of ‘Geriatrics and Gerontology’, on Friday, November 22.

Both geriatrics and gerontology focus on older adults. However, geriatrics focuses on the health of the ageing body, while gerontology is a field of study and practice that includes the physical, mental and social aspects of ageing. Geriatrics is actually a subset of gerontology since gerontology takes a broader perspective.

A number of speakers with a professional interest in this topic and the psychology behind it will be discussing various aspects of geriatrics and gerontology.

These include Mohamed Salem, consultant geriatrician and board member of the Geriatric Medicine Society of Malta; Tracy Lee Vidal, principal general practitioner within the ministry for health and active ageing’s AACC department; Mary Bella Borg, Parkinson’s coach at the Step Up for Parkinson’s Therapy Clinic; Yaser Teebi, clinical psychologist and gerontologist specialising in geriatrics and gerontology, and PhD dementia candidate at the University of Birmingham; and Malcolm Vella, consultant neurologist and clinical neurophysiologist at Mater Dei Hospital and St James Hospital and the clinical chairperson for the Department of Neuroscience.

The forum, which will be granting participants five CPD hours, as well as a certificate of attendance, will be held between 3 and 6pm at the KSU Common Room at the University of Malta.

For more information and to register, click here. The fee for MCP members is €25 and €30 for non-MCP members.