During meetings with the senior officials of The Malta Chamber and the Malta Chamber of SMEs, the chairman of the Malta Development Bank, Leo Brincat, and CEO Paul V. Azzopardi reiterated the bank’s commitment to reinforce ties with these two leading institutions for the benefit of their respective members.

They invited the two chambers to engage in strategic discussions based on concrete proposals with a view to enhance collaboration with the two entities.

While recognising the vital role that SMEs play in driving economic growth and job creation, the bank officials said that this approach was intended to review existing banking schemes and explore new and feasible initiatives tailored to the needs of their members, thereby facilitating more effective assistance to businesses.