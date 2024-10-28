Malta is holding its biggest-ever meat-free week campaign from October 28 to November 3. This year’s initiative is supported by of a host of influencers, personalities and experts, who are encouraging the nation to embrace the benefits of a plant-based diet for a week.

Among the local personalities championing the cause are Valentina Rossi, Trudy Kerr, Tamara Webb, Madeline Baldacchino, Errol Sammut, Althea Galea, Alison Bezzina, Moira Delia, Frank Zammit, Dylon Brignano, Jenko and Maxine Formosa Gruppetta, alongside many others from the environmental and animal world.

Nutritionist Antonella Grima will also be on hand with insightful TV appearances and social media clips, breaking down the health advantages of a plant-based diet and how reducing meat consumption can positively impact both body and mind.

In the lead-up to the week, the campaign partnered with Healthylicious by Stefania Calleja to offer exclusive cooking lessons to show participants how easy and delicious plant-based meals can be.

Supermarkets and restaurants are also joining the movement. Participating supermarkets will feature special discounts on plant-based products, while various restaurants across Malta will offer special meat-free menus this week.

Malta Meat Free Week and VeggyMalta founder Darryl Grima said that participants in this year’s challenge can win a weekend break for two at the Ramla Bay Resort, besides other giveaways.

This year’s campaign also has its own theme song, titled One Week for Change (watch video above), which aims to inspire and energise participants throughout the week.

Why go meat-free?

Going meat-free for just one week can have a huge impact on:

1. The environment: Reducing meat consumption helps lower your carbon footprint, conserve water and minimise deforestation. Every meal without meat contributes to a healthier planet.

2. Your health: A plant-based diet is linked to lower cholesterol, improved heart health and a reduced risk of chronic diseases like diabetes. It’s a great way to feel lighter and more energised.

3. Animal welfare: By choosing plant-based meals, one helps reduce the demand for animal products, contributing to a more compassionate world for animals.

For more information, visit www.maltameatfreeweek.com or follow the initiative on social media @MaltaMeatFreeMalta.