A 39-year-old mechanic pleaded guilty to grievously injuring another mechanic following an argument on a Cospicua road, a court heard on Monday.

The incident took place in an area best known as “id-daħla ta’ San Nikola” on Saturday at around 2pm.

Inspector Paul Camilleri told court the police were informed at around 3pm that an argument broke out on Triq San Nikola - a road lined with garages. Both Mohamad Alhamad Albadr - a Syrian national from Cospicua - and the victim work in different garages on that road.

Camilleri said when the police arrived on site the victim was lying on the ground next to his car with blood on his face.

A knife was allegedly used during the argument but it was as yet unclear what had caused the dispute.

Speaking through a translator, Albadr pleaded guilty to the charges.

The prosecution requested a protection order for the victim, which Magistrate Abigail Critien granted.

Meanwhile, the defence asked for bail, which the prosecution did not object to.

Critien accepted the defence’s request against a €2,000 personal guarantee.

The case will continue on June 19.

Brandon Kirk Muscat was defence counsel.