Swimmer Kyle Micallef impressed at the NCAA Swimming Championships, in the United States, after winning the 50-yard freestyle in a record 19.28, last week.

The Australian native, who represented Malta in last year’s GSSE, outswam his opponents, besting second place by 0.05.

This was Micallef’s first ever national title in the US, having finished 9th in the 100-y freestyle final in 43.55.

