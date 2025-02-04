Medical consultants who work in the public service and do private work after hours have filed a judicial protest against the health minister, complaining of discrimination in favour of consultants who work exclusively for the public service.

The consultants observed that in terms of a collective agreement between the government and the Medical Association of Malta signed three years ago, consultants who worked exclusively for the public service are paid considerably more than consultants who worked in the public service but also worked privately after hours. There are also notable differences in the way their working hours are allocated.

Yet, both sets of consultants are expected to do the same work, provide the same service and assume the same responsibilities during their working hours independently of whether or not they work exclusively for the state.

This therefore amounted to discriminatory treatment and a breach of the principle of equal pay for work of equal value.

The applications therefore called on the minister to immediately stop this discriminatory treatment and give them the deserved remedies according to law.

Lawyers Chris Cilia, Timothy A Bartolo and legal procurator Gerald Bonello signed the protest.