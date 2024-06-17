MeDirect, Malta’s first digital bank, has been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum Medal. This prestigious award, presented by one of the most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings, placed MeDirect in the top one per cent of all companies assessed globally by EcoVadis over the past 12 months.

An EcoVadis assessment considers an organisation’s environmental, social and ethical performance. More than 130,000 companies are rated each year with scores awarded across multiple criteria. MeDirect’s 2024 assessment saw the organisation being awarded the most prestigious medal by EcoVadis.

Alberto Redondo Miro, Specialist – Sustainability & ESG at MeDirect Malta, said: “This outstanding result highlights the hard work MeDirect is putting in to ensure the highest ESG standards. Whether it is reducing our carbon footprint or ensuring customers and colleagues are treated with the utmost fairness and respect, we are taking action and implementing the right policies to deliver a sustainable future for our organisation and society in general. There is, of course, much more to do and next year’s EcoVadis rating will tell us how much further progress has been made.”

More information on MeDirect’s ESG Strategy can be found at https://www.medirect.com.mt/about-us/sustainability/. This link also provides access to the Group’s annual non-financial report and sustainable finance disclosures. Details on EcoVadis and its sustainability assessment can be found at https://ecovadis.com/.