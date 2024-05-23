The Mediterrane Film Festival has unveiled the first wave of programming for its upcoming second edition of the festival, taking place from June 22 to 30 in Valletta. The festival’s theme this year is ‘Unity through Film’.

There are four programming strands: Main competition – featuring films from across the Mediterranean; Out of competition – featuring films from the rest of the world; Mare Nostrum (our sea), showcasing narrative and documentary films dedicated to sustainability and the environment; and Future Visions – a selection of immersive virtual reality projects which will be announced at a later date.

Alongside screenings, the festival will include an industry strand with a series of panels and masterclasses from notable industry figures.

The main competition jury – which includes Jon S. Baird, Margery Simkin, Mario Philip Azzopardi, Nathan Crowley, Pedro Luque, and Richie Mehta, with further participants to be announced – will judge the strand of 12 films and award prizes for: best feature film, acting performance, screenwriting, production design, creative technical performance and the special jury award – with the winners being crowned at the festival’s Golden Bee Awards closing ceremony on June 30.

Additionally, the out of competition strand will have a People’s Choice Award, and the Mare Nostrum feature award will be judged by a separate jury made up of festival directors and programmers.

Tickets for screenings will go on sale later this month.

The current film programme includes:

Main competition

Backstage (Morocco; Tunisia; Belgium; France; Norway; Qatar; Saudi Arabia)

Hayat (Turkey)

Kinds of Kindness (Greece)

The Strangers’ Case (Jordan)

Tuesday (US, UK)

Sweet Dreams (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

Who Do I Belong To (Tunisia; France; Canada)

Out of competition

Dear Jassi (India)

I Saw the TV Glow (US)

The Devil’s Bath (Austria, Germany)

Mare Nostrum

Los Ultimos (Paraguay)

One Needs a Town − Zavattini, Luzzara and the Po River (Italy)

Shambhala (Nepal; France; Norway; Hong Kong; Türkiye; Taiwan; US; Qatar)

For more information, visit www.mediterrane.com.