The Mediterranean College of Sport, in their bid to strengthen their commitment to global football youth development, has announced a partnership agreement with Portuguese club SL Benfica.

The comprehensive agreement spans five years and signifies a pivotal move in SL Benfica’s overarching strategy for international expansion and reflects their dedication to fostering athletic and academic growth.

“The collaboration entails the establishment of an international school in Malta, where SL Benfica’s renowned coordinator will spearhead the football programme,” the Portuguese club said in a statement.

The agreement was signed at the Portuguese club’s headquarters in Lisbon. Mediterranean College of Sport chairperson Pio Vassallo, and CEO Charlo Bonnici signed on behalf of the Mediterranean College of Sports whereas Rui Costa, president of the board of directors of SL Benfica, and Luis Paulo da Silva, the club vice-president, signed the agreement on behalf of the club.

