Though small in size, Malta holds an outsized role in the geo-political dynamics of the central Mediterranean. For Israel, a state highly attuned to threats across the region, Malta represents a locus of strategic, intelligence and security interest. This interest is rooted not only in Malta’s geography and EU membership but also in its role as a multicultural hub situated along critical regional fault lines.

One particular area of concern for Israel is the waters around Hurd Bank, located just east of Malta. Straddling both territorial and international waters, this maritime zone lies along major shipping routes that connect the Middle East, North Africa and Europe; routes frequently exploited for arms smuggling, human trafficking, narcotics, oil and gas transfers, covert movements and other security threats.

Tensions flared last week as the Conscience, a vessel with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), en route to Gaza to attempt a breach of the Israeli maritime blockade, was targeted in a brazen attack in the middle of the night. The ship was allegedly hit twice through the use of explosive-carrying drones outside Maltese territorial waters near Hurd Bank.

While the FFC directly accused Israel of carrying out the attack, no conclusive proof was offered by them. However, flight-tracking data revealed an unusual low-flying long range Israeli Air Force KC-130H Hercules circling Hurd Bank just hours before the two explosions rocked the vessel.

After the attack, dramatic footage shared by the Flotilla Coalition showed fire engulfing the front part of the ship, thick smoke and two distinct structural breaches on the front deck. Images shared on social media of the blast patterns around the two points of entry were consistent with precision strikes utilising a limited explosive load.

Malta previously gained major intelligence relevance for Israel during the 2011 Libyan civil war, when Muammar Gaddafi’s regime collapsed.

Various intelligence-gathering flight missions were operated by Israel, exploiting Malta’s relatively low profile in order to monitor arms flows, track former regime figures and to assess Iranian and other Islamic-extremist linked activities in Libya. The island’s neutrality, geographical proximity to Libya and logistical convenience made it ideal for such discreet operations. For Israel, destabilisation in Libya represented not just a regional concern but a potential vector for the spread of weapons and influence by Iran.

However, it was as far back as 1995 when Malta’s presence in Israel’s ongoing covert war was dramatically highlighted with the assassination of Fathi Shaqaqi, the founder and leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Shaqaqi had been travelling from Libya when he was tracked to Malta and shot outside his hotel in Sliema. A covert operation, long planned and widely attributed to Israel’s Mossad. The killing eliminated a key figure in one of the region’s most dangerous militant organisations and underscored Malta’s function both as a strategic logistical transit point and as a theatre to execute covert operations.

Previously, in the 1970s and 1980s, Malta was also the scene of several aircraft hijackings, many of which involved Palestinian militant groups. The most infamous was the 1985 EgyptAir Flight 648 hijacking, carried out by the Abu Nidal Organisation, a Palestinian group with a long record of targeting Israeli and Western interests.

The hijacked plane was purposely diverted and landed in Malta, where a bloody stand-off ensued. A failed rescue attempt by Egyptian commandos resulted in the deaths of 60 out of 92 passengers and crew. Events like this reinforced Israel’s concern that Malta could be used as both a target and a transit point for terrorism, heightening the need for monitoring and regular engagement on various fronts.

In recent years, the smuggling of arms and illicit goods through North Africa and across the Mediterranean has continued to pose risks to regional security. Israeli intelligence remains concerned about weapons destined for Hamas or Hezbollah being routed via sea. Malta’s ports, airspace and shipping lanes are thus of indirect but substantial concern to Israeli security staffers, particularly as part of their broader efforts to disrupt logistical networks feeding hostile non-state actors surrounding them.

Malta’s membership of the European Union further enhances its strategic value for Israel. As Brussels continues to debate Middle East policies, Israel sees engagement with all EU member states (including smaller ones like Malta) as essential. While Malta had initially reaffirmed its readiness to recognise Palestine as a state, it had subsequently conditioned this move by declaring that formal recognition will only take place when such a decision can make a positive contribution to peace in the Middle East and when the circumstances are right.

Although Malta is definitely not a continuous frontline location for Israel’s security battles, it is a silent, strategically placed node within a larger web of regional surveillance, counter-terrorism and covert operations.

From maritime surveillance around Hurd Bank to covert security operations, Malta has repeatedly intersected with Israel’s spikes in its shadow war in the Mediterranean. As regional threats evolve and the Mediterranean remains a fluid theatre, Malta’s relevance to Israeli security, though understated, is unlikely to fade any time soon.

Colonel David Attard is the former Deputy Commander of the Armed Forces of Malta and a graduate of the United States’ Program on Terrorism and Security Studies, a global network of counter-terror professionals.