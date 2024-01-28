Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner will face off in the Australian Open men’s final on Sunday as the engraver prepares to carve a new name on the trophy.

Since Stan Wawrinka won his only title in Melbourne in 2014, Novak Djokovic has picked up six trophies, Roger Federer has won two and Rafael Nadal has won one.

But Sinner’s shock defeat of a misfiring Djokovic in four sets on Friday has brought that era to an abrupt end, at least temporarily.

The Italian, who held off a fightback from the 10-time champion to reach his first Grand Slam final, has progressed serenely through the draw in Melbourne and did not drop a set until the semis.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com