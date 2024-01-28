Daniil Medvedev said the Australian Open was the most taxing tournament he has played and losing a Grand Slam final does not get any easier, but he remained upbeat Sunday.

The Russian third seed was philosophical after his 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 defeat to Jannik Sinner, saying it was better than being beaten in the semi-finals.

Medvedev played four gruelling five-setters, and two other matches that went to four sets, over the past fortnight and admitted he was wiped out.

“By far. It’s unbelievable,” he said when asked if it had been the hardest tournament of his career.

