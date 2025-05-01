Twenty-two-year-old Matthias Gatt is currently a full-time student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in design and technology at the University of Malta. However, when he is not engaged with his studies he devotes his time to his long-standing passion – the game of chess.

Gatt started playing the iconic game of monochrome warriors and kingdoms at just 6 years old, and has flourished into a very talented player, ranking in the top 30 in Malta’s current active leaderboard of competitive chess players.

